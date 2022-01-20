Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $350.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 152.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.63.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

