Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 603,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 515,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,785 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 178.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

