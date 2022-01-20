Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.54. 11,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 298,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. The business had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $284,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

