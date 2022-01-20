Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.54. 11,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 298,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.
AMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $284,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
