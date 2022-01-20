AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

FBHS opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.