AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,843 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $299,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,742 shares of company stock worth $13,649,526 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.