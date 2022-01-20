AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kennametal worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter.

KMT opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

