AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 21,353 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,353 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,841,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,871,000 after buying an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after buying an additional 106,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 66.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 81,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of AIT opened at $97.25 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

