AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 23,557 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,557 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.