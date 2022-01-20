Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 14.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 0.4% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

