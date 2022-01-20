Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Altria Group by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,935. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.