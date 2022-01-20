Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

