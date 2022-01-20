Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Earnings Results

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of AMTB stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $34.28. 3,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMTB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

