Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

AMTB stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 3,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,179. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

