Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 15.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Ameren by 7.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 41.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.64 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

