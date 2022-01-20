Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.03.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 265.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 854.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

