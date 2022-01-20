American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 69,970 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.28% of Natera worth $134,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 68.4% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 81,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 69.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.