American Century Companies Inc. Has $139.92 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,991,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 487,911 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $139,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

