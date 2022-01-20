American Century Companies Inc. Has $146.42 Million Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,866 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 7.88% of Compass Diversified worth $146,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 125.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 94,343 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after buying an additional 1,473,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 200,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CODI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:CODI opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.