American Century Companies Inc. Has $176.61 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of American Water Works worth $176,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $161.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.