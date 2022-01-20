American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 966,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $161,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.72.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.49 and a 200 day moving average of $183.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

