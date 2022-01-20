American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEPT opened at $0.08 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

