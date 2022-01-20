American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AEPT opened at $0.08 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
About American Energy Partners
