American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. American Resources has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.37.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Layman bought 168,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $291,992.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 178,782 shares of company stock valued at $311,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Resources by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Resources by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 37,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

