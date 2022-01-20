American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. American Software has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $774.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.68.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 478,947 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after acquiring an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 11.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 284.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

