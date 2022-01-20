American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.20.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.19. 10,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,898. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.44 and its 200 day moving average is $277.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

