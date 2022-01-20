Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

COLD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -95.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

