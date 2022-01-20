Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABCB stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

