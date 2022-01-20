Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.33% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 736.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 128,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 104.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 308,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,532 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

