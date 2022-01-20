Amit Agarwal Sells 2,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.31. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Datadog by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

