Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Amundi bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

