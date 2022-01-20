Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.33

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $541.32 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.47%.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

