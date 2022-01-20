Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.61 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 101,294 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

