Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $510.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.80 million and the lowest is $498.13 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $474.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CODI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 386,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.