Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

