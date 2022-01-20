Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.12). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

