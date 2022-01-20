Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:KMT opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

