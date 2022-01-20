Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.24. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total value of $3,830,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $11.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.84. 4,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,946. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 252.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

