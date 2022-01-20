Analysts Anticipate SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. cut their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,558. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

