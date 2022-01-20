Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Tenable posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,439,000 after purchasing an additional 393,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.63. 27,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.03 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

