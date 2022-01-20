Analysts Anticipate Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the lowest is $0.96. Vistra reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15,650%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%.

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

VST opened at $22.48 on Monday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.