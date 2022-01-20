Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post $60.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.26 million and the highest is $60.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $244.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. Aterian had a negative net margin of 121.17% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ATER. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of ATER traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 145,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,844. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $170.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

