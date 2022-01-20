Analysts Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.29 Million

Analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to announce sales of $443.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.20 million and the lowest is $280.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CANO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 5,081,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,659. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

