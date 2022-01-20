Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Global Net Lease also reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $12,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

GNL opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.