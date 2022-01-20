Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.68. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 2,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,152. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after buying an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

