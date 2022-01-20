Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NTB stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.79. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

