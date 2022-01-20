Analysts Offer Predictions for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$268.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.