Analysts Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) PT at $53.90

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 238,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,063. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

