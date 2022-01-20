Analysts Set Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. 6,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $286.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. Analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 116.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.