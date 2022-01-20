Analysts Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price at $18.22

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Denny’s by 466.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.26. 10,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

