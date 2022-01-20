Analysts Set Expectations for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.62.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

Shares of CHKP opened at $124.88 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

