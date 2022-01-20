Analysts Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) PT at $41.40

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. Intapp has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

